UK reports 41,278 new COVID cases, 166 deaths

Coronavirus cases in the UK have, once again, risen by more than 40,000 in a 24 hour period.

According to the latest government figures 41,278 lab-confirmed Covid cases were reported as of 9am on Friday.

A further 166 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 140,558.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been more than 165,000 deaths registered in the UK where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

Of the latest reported Covid deaths, 138 took place in England. There coronavirus cases rose by 36,204.

Scotland

A total of 20 further coronavirus deaths were reported by Scottish health authorities, as well as 3,867 new cases.

Wales

Wales no longer reports latest data on the weekend.

Northern Ireland

Eight new Covid deaths were reported in Wales, as well as 1,207 new cases.