Actor Farooq feels better than before

Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque, a legendary actor of Dhallywood and Member of Parliament for Dhaka-17 constituency, is in better physical condition than before.

He is being treated at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. He has been undergoing treatment in a cabin of the hospital for a month. He had been in the ICU for about seven months before that.

Farooque’s wife Farhana Pathan said, “He has been receiving treatment from the cabin for more than a month. He is eating normally. Physical condition is better than before. It will take a few more days to recover. Everyone will pray for him.”

He has been receiving treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore since the first week of March this year. The legendary actor has been in ICU since March 21.

The protagonist Farooq came on the big screen through the movie ‘Jalchhabi’ directed by H Akbar. He won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1975 for his performance. In 2016, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

