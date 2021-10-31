Bangladesh reports fall in death, rise in case number

Bangladesh logged six more Covid-linked deaths and another 211 cases of infections in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The country reported eight deaths caused by the deadly virus and 166 cases on Saturday.

However, the daily-case positivity rate declined to 1.22 per cent from Saturday’s 1.25 per cent.

The fresh cases were detected after testing 17,226 samples, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). With the fresh numbers, the Covid-19 fatalities reached 27,868 while the caseload climbed to 1,569,539, according to the DGHS.

Among the deceased, two were men and four were women.

However, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.78 per cent. Also, the recovery rate increased to 97.70 per cent with the recovery of 276 more patients during the period.