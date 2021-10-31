Biman to resume flights to Kuala Lumpur from Tuesday

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to resume its direct flights on Dhaka- Kuala Lumpur-Dhaka route from Tuesday next after six months suspension due to COVID-19 panmedic.

Biman to restart commercial flights to Kuala Lampur from Dhaka every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday as Malaysian government has decided to allow entry of Bangladeshi nationals in its territory, according to a Biman press release, issued on Sunday.

In the domestic sector, the national flag carrier will restart direct flights on Sylhet-Cox’s Bazar route from Tuesday according to its winter schedule.

Besides, the carrier has also decided to increase its flight frequency on newly commenced direct Syedpur-Cox’s Bazar-Syedpur route to two flights instead of current one flight in a week.

From Wednesday next, Biman will operate two weekly flights from Syedpur to Cox’s Bazar on every Wednesday and Thursday and two flights from Cox’s Bazar to Syedpur on every Saturday and Sunday.