Eight centres ready, school students to get vaccine from Monday

The Covid-19 vaccination campaign for school students aged 12 to 18 will begin in eight centres from Monday. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Health Minister Zahid Maleque will inaugurate the vaccination programme at Motijheel Ideal School College.

The vaccination centers are: HURDCO International School, South Point School and College, Chittagong Grammar School, Motijheel Ideal School and College, Mirpur Commerce School and College, Kakoli High School and College, South Bridge School and Scholastica School in Mirpur.

Twenty air-conditioned rooms of Motijheel Ideal School and College in the capital are being arranged for the inauguration of the vaccination programme for the students. Preparations will be completed by Sunday afternoon, said the school authorities.

According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), students will be vaccinated in eight centers in the capital from the day after the inauguration.

“Two hundred students will be vaccinated in one room every day. Students from Motijheel and Ramna areas will get vaccinated at this vaccination center,” said DGHS.

Meanwhile, DGHS on Sunday said, “Twelve centers were initially set up to vaccinate school students. However, four have been canceled due to lack of adequate facilities. As a result, students will be vaccinated against corona in eight centers from tomorrow.”