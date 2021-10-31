Govt to buy paddy at Tk 28, rice at Tk 40 per kg

The government has decided to purchase paddy from mill owners at Tk 28 per kg while rice at Tk 40 per kg.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) on Sunday with Food Minister Shadhan Chandra Majumder in the chair.

Last year, the government purchased the paddy at Tk 27 per kg and rice at Tk 39 per kg.

“This year, the government will buy three lakh metric tonnes of paddy from the farmers and five lakh metric tonnes of rice from the mill owners,” Shadhan Chandra added.