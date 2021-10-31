Nasir-Tamima couple granted bail

Cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana Tammi, a cabin crew of Saudi Airlines, have been granted bail in a case filed over tying knot with another man’s wife without getting a divorce.

They surrendered in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim on Sunday (October 31st) and applied for bail. Following the hearing, Judge granted them bail.

Earlier on September 30, three people, including cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana, were summoned to appear in court on October 31. The other accused is Tamima’s mother Sumi Akhter.