Shakib ruled out of World Cup

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled of the ongoing ICC Twenty20 World Cup owing to a hamstring injury, a Bangladesh Cricket Board official confirmed The Daily Sun on Sunday.

“He ( Shakib) is ruled out from the ICC T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury,” said BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin adding that they can know about his availability in the upcoming home series against Pakistan, slated from November 19 to December 8, based on the report sent by physiotherapist Julian Calefato.