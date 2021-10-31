Sylhet brothers held for violating sister

Police held two brothers in Sylhet’s Bishwanath Friday on charges of sexually assaulting their younger sister.

Following the shocking incident in the early hours of the day in the Rampasha union of the upazila, Rabbi Mia, 28, and Momin Ahmed, 20, were arrested in a case filed by their mother and sent to jail.

Their 15-year-old sister was admitted to the One-Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

According to the case statement, Rabbi, Momin, their mother and younger sister would live in the same house.

The brothers would frequently rape their sister by intimidating her when their mother was not around.

In the latest incident, as Momin tried to rape his sleeping sister at the dead of the night, she screamed out loud. He fled as their mother came running.

Then the girl told her mother Rabbi raped her on October 21. She could not open up about it due to the social stigmas surrounding rape.

“The mother filed a rape case against her sons at Bishwanath Police Station. Police immediately arrested the accused and sent them to jail by court,” Bishwanath Police Station Sub-Inspector Mamunur Rashid, the investigating officer in the case.