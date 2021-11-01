Bangladesh sees lowest two deaths from Covid-19 after 1.5 years

Two Covid-19 deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths is the lowest in one and a half years in Bangladesh.

With new fatalities, the number of Covid-19 deaths mow stands at 27,870.

Earlier on March 18 last year, one death from Covid-19 is reported. Later, two people died of Covid-19 on April 4, last year. From then, the number of deaths gradually increased. Once the death toll from Covid-19 is logged over 200 in the country.

Later from August 28 this year, the death toll is recorded at less than 100. Lastly, on Monday (November 1), the death toll from Covid-19 dropped to two in the country.

Meanwhile, 214 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. The total number of infections from Covid-19 is registered at 1,569,753.

A press notification of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) came up with the latest information on Covid-19 on Monday afternoon.