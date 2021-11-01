Charge-sheet pressed against Huda for filing fake case

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed charge-sheet in a case against former Transport Minister Nazmul Huda in a case lodged over filing fake case against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha.

ACC director Md Benjir Ahammed filed the charge-sheet recently before Dhaka Special Judge Court.

The anti-graft body approved the charge-sheet on October 7.

Nazmul Huda lodged the case against the former Chief Justice SK Sinha with Shahbagh Police Station on September 27, 2018, for demanding bribe from him and changing the judgement of a graft case which had already been disposed off.

The ACC after probing the case for one and a half years, found the allegations baseless and false and filed the case against Nazmul Huda on February 20, 2020.