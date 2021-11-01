New Bond film “No Time to Die” stays atop Chinese box office

The latest James Bond film “No Time to Die” continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The film, the 25th installment in the Bond franchise and Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film in the role of a British spy, finished its third day of screening with 54.05 million yuan (about 8.42 million U.S. dollars).

War epic film “The Battle at Lake Changjin” came in second with a daily earning of 37.7 million yuan on the daily box office chart. Its total box office takings neared 5.5 billion yuan after 32 days of screening.

The Chinese production was followed by “Dune,” a British sci-fi film adapted from an eponymous novel written by Frank Herbert, which raked in 10.57 million yuan on Sunday.