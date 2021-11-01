SSC candidates to be given priorities first: Dipu Moni

The candidates of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be given priorities in COVID-19 vaccination campaign began on Monday, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.

“As the SSC examinations will begin from November 14, so the examinees will be vaccinated first,” Dipu Moni said while inaugurating the programme at Motijheel Ideal School College in Dhaka this morning.

“After receiving the vaccine, we should follow the health guidelines properly,” she added.

Now, the children aged 12-17 are brought under COVID vaccination.