Tower Hamlets Council marks ‘breaking ground’ event as work begins on 4th phase of housing development

Work on the fourth phase of a housing development in Limehouse has officially begun as Mayor John Biggs and Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Danny Hassell attended the ‘breaking ground’ event to signify the beginning of the Locksley D site construction.

The development, which is being delivered as part of the Mayor’s commitment to deliver and identify 2,000 new council homes across the borough, will include 17 new residential homes at 100% affordable rent and will form part of the wider Locksley Estate.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said:

“It was a pleasure to return to the Locksley Estate to mark the beginning of the fourth phase of this development. Although quite a difficult site to build on, Locksley D will continue to provide much needed 100% affordable homes for families within Tower Hamlets and I look forward to the completion of the build.”

The 17 new homes will be for social rent and Tower Hamlets Living Rent and will consist of 5x1bed, 6x2bed, 4x3bed, 2x4bed, two of which are fully wheelchair accessible. The wider estate will also benefit from landscape improvements including an upgrade to an existing play area.

Cllr Danny Hassell, Cabinet Member for Housing, said:

“The site at Locksley D will deliver more high-quality homes suitable for families and disabled residents as we continue to tackle the housing crisis. Once complete, the wider estate will create a vibrant neighbourhood for our residents to enjoy along with a play area for the local community.”

Bouygues UK was appointed as the principal contractor in May 2018 to develop all 4 sites of the Locksley Estate. The Locksley D site was granted planning permission on 26th April 2019 with Bouygues UK taking possession in October 2020.

Rob Bradley, CEO of Bouygues UK said:

“It’s an honour to be here today to mark the fourth phase of this important development. We are proud to support the borough in their commitment to build more housing and excited to build more high-quality homes for local residents in Tower Hamlets.”

The build is expected to be complete in November 2022.