UK sees slight rise in daily Covid cases as 40,077 more infections and 40 deaths are recorded

The UK recorded 40,077 more Covid-19 cases on Monday, a five per cent rise on the previous day’s tally of 38,009.

Officials figures released shortly after 6pm also revealed a further 40 people have died with 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result.

That brings the UK’s official Covid death toll to 140,632, which is the eighth highest in the world.

Some 287,568 cases have been recorded in the past seven days – an 8.9 per cent decrease on the previous week.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson revealed eight million people in the UK have now come forward for a booster jab.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote: “Great news: 8 million people across the UK have come forward to get a booster jab, with more than 820,000 in the last 3 days alone. The booster gives vital additional protection against COVID over the winter months, so please come forward when it’s your turn.”

It comes as analysis by the Office for National Statistics suggested the risk of death involving Covid-19 is 32 times greater in unvaccinated people than in people who have received both doses.

Among unvaccinated people in England, there were 849.7 deaths involving Covid-19 per 100,000 “person-years” between January 2 and September 24 2021.

By contrast, for people at least 21 days after a second dose of vaccine, the rate was just 26.2 per 100,000.

“Person-years” are based on both the number of people and the amount of time spent in a particular vaccination group – for example, 100 people in a vaccination group for 0.5 years would equal 50 person-years.

For those less than 21 days after their first dose of vaccine, the mortality rate was estimated at 192.4 per 100,000 person-years, while for those at least 21 days after a first jab the rate was lower, at 105.3.