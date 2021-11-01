Vaccination drive for school students starts

COVID vaccination campaign for the children aged 12-17 began in the capital from Monday.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the programme at Motijheel Ideal School College in Dhaka.

According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), students will be vaccinated at eight centers in the capital from the day after the inauguration.

The vaccination centers are: HURDCO International School, South Point School and College, Chittagong Grammar School, Motijheel Ideal School and College, Mirpur Commerce School and College, Kakoli High School and College, South Bridge School and Scholastica School in Mirpur.