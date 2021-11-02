172 arrested from Rohingya camps following Muhibullah murder

Following the murder of Rohingya leader Muhibullah, as many as 172 persons including 114 ‘so-called’ members of Arakan 172 arrested in Rohingya camps follwing Muhibullah murder.

Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) have been arrested in special drives at refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, said Armed Police Battalion (APBn-14).

Commander of APBn and police super Md Naimul Huq stated it to journalists on Tuesday afternoon.

He said special drives against miscreants in Rohingya camps have been continuing since September 29 last. As many as 114 so-called ARSA terrorists have so far been arrested.

“We have conducting drives at the camps through ‘block raids.’ None would be allowed to indulge in terrorist activities using the terrorist organisations. There is no place for miscreants in our country,” he said.

The APBn said 58 more were arrested for their involvement in various criminal activities including drug dealing and smuggling. Besides, four local made firearms, four rounds of cartridge, two rounds of Chinese rifle bullet, 14 ram daos, and some more local made weapons were recovered during the drives.

During the drives, 11,294 yaba pills, 40gms of hemp, 600kgs of rice stored illegally, and 89 litres of oil were also seized.

APBn-14’s commander Naimul Huq further said 25 cases including five for recovering illegal firearms, five related to taking preparation for committing robbery, and 13 drug related have been filed.

“We want that the ordinary Rohingyas remain in Bangladesh peacefully,” he said.

On September 29 last, gunmen killed Muhibullah entering his office of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights.

Later, his younger brother Habibullah filed a murder case against 25 unidentified persons.

Besides, Nurul Islam, father of Azizul Islam killed in a madrasa, filed another case accusing 25 persons and 250 ununamed persons with Ukhia Police Station.

Police said they arrested a total of 24 persons in the two murder cases. Of them, 10 were arrested for their alleged involvement in Muhibullah murder. Of them, three submitted statements to court confessing their crimes.