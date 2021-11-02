Bangladesh reports three deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 229 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight three lives.

The country reported 1.14 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 20,031 Samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of district is 138 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the same period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 27,873 people and infected 15,69,982 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 15,33,836 after another 211 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.70 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.78 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 27,873 fatalities, 12,155 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 5,660 in Chattogram, 2,043 in Rajshahi, 3,598 in Khulna, 946 in Barishal, 1,265 in Sylhet, 1,363 in Rangpur and 843 in Mymensingh divisions.