Bollywood wedding rumours: Katrina-Vicky, Alia-Ranbir and other couples who might be getting hitched

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: This couple hasn’t confirmed they’re dating yet, but the rumour mill in India already has them walking down the aisle. Kaif and Kaushal are rumoured to be readying for a wedding soon, especially after the stars were spotted attending a private meeting with their manager, Reshma Shetty. “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December,” a source told ETimes. The report also says they completed an informal roka ceremony (traditional betrothal ceremony) on August 18.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain: It’s no surprise that Lokhande and Jain might have marriage on their minds, and with the cooler winter months right around the corner it’s wedding season once again. They’re among a few other Bollywood pairings that seem to be eyeing a wedding soon, reports Gulf News.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: As far as Bollywood celebrity weddings go, if the rumours about this pair’s nuptials are true, it would be one of the biggest in years. It would not only be a star-studded affair, but it would join two major film industry families. Bhatt is the daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, while Kapoor is the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Singh.

According to a news report by the Deccan Chronicle, both Bhatt and Kapoor have cleared up their calendars for the festive month and could be getting hitched in December. Kapoor has been vocal about getting married to Bhatt. “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life,” Kapoor had said in an interview with Rajeev Masand. Bhatt and Kapoor have been in a relationship for more than three years now.