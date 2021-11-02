Jail Killing Day to be observed Wednesday

The nation is set to observe the Jail Killing Day on Wednesday with due solemnity.

Awami League and its associate bodies will pay tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders slain in state custody on this day in 1975.

Awami League leaders and workers will pay homage by laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi Road No. 32 on a limited scale following Covid-19 health guidelines, says a press release.

Tributes will also be paid to the four national leaders: Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Capt. Mansur Ali and AHM Qamruzzaman.

It also said the party leaders and workers will place wreaths at the graves of August 15 martyrs and national leaders.

The party will arrange a discussion at its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city at 11:00 am.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.

The President, in his message, said, “The aim of the killers was to erase the ideals of the Liberation War from the spirit of the young generation apart from giving rise to an undemocratic autocratic rule which failed.”

He urged all to work from their respective positions to complete the unfinished works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a happy, prosperous Sonar Bangla. “This should be our promise in the Jail Killing Day.”

In her message, the Prime Minister said, “The killing of the four national leaders was the continuation of the assassination of the Father of the Nation along with his family. Through it, the defeated forces and anti-state quarters made an evil attempt to destroy the Liberation War spirit and render the Bangali national leaderless by erasing the name of Awami League.”

She urged people of the country to build poverty-free and happy, peaceful golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu.

On November 3, 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country’s Liberation War — Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman — were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

The four leaders played a key role in leading the Mujibnagar government, that led the Liberation War effort in 1971 with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.