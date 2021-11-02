Sreemangal sees lowest 15.6 degree Celsius temperature

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at Sreemangal in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday.

The lowest minimum temperature at 15.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Sreemangal at 9:00am on Tuesday, the Met Office said in its forecast.

The intensity of winter in Sreemangal may increase further, as from now on, the temperature will continue to drop, it said.

The netire district also witnessed dense fog in the morning.

On the other hand, the country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 33.0 degree Celsius in Chattogram.

On Monday, the lowest temperature in Dhaka was 20.2 degree Celsius. It increased to 20.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

According to the Met Office weather forecast, the weather may remain dry with a partly cloudy sky over the country.

Night and day temperatures will remain nearly unchanged.