UK records more than 33,000 new daily Covid cases and another 293 deaths

A further 33,865 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across the UK, the government has said.

According to the Department of Health’s latest figures, in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, another 293 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

This total includes data from NHS England which was not provided in time for Monday’s figures.The figures reported on Tuesday bring the UK’s overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 140,964.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been more than 166,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest figures come after statistics from the nation’s health agencies showed more than 50 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered in the UK.A total of 41,928,327 doses had been given in England as of November 1, along with 4,320,370 in Scotland, 2,446,430 in Wales and 1,329,893 in Northern Ireland.

England

Another 28,531 positive cases were recorded and a further 255 people died with the virus in England, bringing the overall death toll to 122,882.

Wales

Wales’ death tally rose by 10 to 6,177 and there were 2,210 new cases reported.

Scotland

26 new deaths were reported in Scotland, meaning its death tally has risen to 9,189, while another 2,010 cases were recorded.

Northern Ireland

<span;>Another two deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing the nation’s overall death toll to 2,716. A further 1,114 positive cases were reported.