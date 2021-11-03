Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has become the 16th ‘Colonel of the Regiment’ of the traditional East Bengal Regiment of the Bangladesh Army.

The attractive and eye-catching induction ceremony was held at the Shaheed MR Chowdhury Parade Ground of East Bengal Regimental Centre in Chattogram Cantonment on Wednesday.

Through this ceremony, as the ‘Colonel of the Regiment’, the Chief of Army Staff took over as the guardian of the ‘Oldest Regiment’ East Bengal Regiment of the Bangladesh Army in accordance with the military tradition.

Army Chief adorned ’16th Colonel of the Regiment’ of East Bengal Regiment

On arrival at parade square, the Chief of Army Staff was accorded a formal salute and was given a ‘Guard of Honour’ by a smartly turned out contingent of the East Bengal Regiment.

Later, General Shafiuddin was adorned with ‘Colonel rank badge’ of East Bengal Regiment by the senior commander and master warrant officer of East Bengal Regiment.

At the inauguration ceremony, Chief of Army Staff addressed the gathering.

He said the heroic fighters of this regiment had set an example of patriotism by participating in the war of liberation in 1971.

Later, Chief of Army Staff placed wreaths to the ‘Ojana Shaheed Samadhi’ at the East Bengal Regimental Center created in memory of the heroic martyrs of the East Bengal Regiment who sacrificed their lives in 1971.

Members of various ranks including senior officers of Army Headquarters, Army Training and Doctrine Command, Local Formation and Bangladesh East Bengal Regiment were present on the occasion.

After the ceremony, the Chief of Army Staff delivered a welcome address at the 34th Annual Command Conference of the East Bengal Regiment and gave directions on the development of the regiment, enhancement of professional skills and activities of the Army at home and abroad.