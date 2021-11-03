Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths from Covid

Seven more patients with Covid-19 died during the last 24 hours till 8:00am Wednesday.

Besides, 256 more people tested positive for the coronavirus during the same period.

With them, the death toll from Covid-19 reached 27,880 and the case of Covid-19 positive climbed to 15,70,238 in the country.

During the last 24 hours, the positivity rate has stood at 1.31 per cent as the health department tested 19,523 samples across the country.

Bangladesh has so far tested 1,04,09,158 samples

On Tuesday, the country registered three deaths and 229 positive cases.

Of the deaths reported on Wednesday, three died in Dhaka and one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet divisions. Among them, four died in government hospitals, while three at private hospitals.

Among the deceased in last 24 hours, five were men and two were women.

Also, 237 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims’ gender breakdown shows that of the total deceased, 17,847 were men and 10,033 were women.

The country’s first case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.