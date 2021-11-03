Bank account info of 23 e-commerce platforms sought

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sought bank accounts information of 23 digital platforms, including Daraz and Priyo Shop.

The BFIU issued a letter in this regard to the banks this week and suggested to provide information of the companies.

The move comes as the government is taking steps against some e-commerce platforms, namely Evaly and E-orange, amid allegations of embezzling money of the customers promising to deliver products on time.

Top executives of Evaly and E-orange are now in prison.

BFIU also asked banks to provide accounts information of 29 executives related to the firms. The firms like Infinity Marketing, Annex Worldwide, Shadhin, Akasnil, Sreshtho.com, Alif World, Bangladesh Deal and e-shop India.

Earlier, the government blacklisted 49 e-commerce platforms.

A large number of customers have been deceived by various e-commerce companies, including Evaly, e-Orange, Dhamaka even after paying money in advance.

To curb such fraud and protect the interests of consumers, the government issued guidelines for the management of digital commerce, which calls for the use of escrow services.

Later, the Cabinet formed a committee to restore discipline in the industry and protect customers and merchants from further losses.