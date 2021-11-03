Cumilla puja mandap case: Another 5-day remand for 4 accused including Iqbal

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has took four people, including Iqbal, the main accused in the Cumilla puja mandap case, under another five days remand.

On Friday, the investigating officer of the case, CID inspector Abdul Hakim, produced the accused in the court of Cumilla Chief Judicial Magistrate Judge Farhana Sultana and asked for a seven-day remand. The court granted remand to each of them for five days in the second phase.

CID Cumilla Region Superintendent of Police Khan Mohammad Rezwan said the four accused have been remanded for another five days by a court order. After thoroughly verifying the information obtained earlier, those involved will be brought under the law.