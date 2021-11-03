First Bangladeshi Muslim Women, elected to NYC Council

Bangladeshi-born Shahana Hanif and Soma Sayeed have made history by winning in New York City election of the United States.

Shahana Hanif, a former City Council employee of Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram, was elected the first Muslim woman at the New York City Council election by a landslide victory while Attorney Soma Sayeed of Delduar upazila of Tangail , has won as a judge in Queens Civil Court.

Soma is the first Bangladeshi citizen of South Asian as well as first Muslim woman elected as judge in the Queens Civil Court.

In the elections, Shahana has won 90% of the votes with 88% of the precincts reporting by 10:40 pm on 2 November, according to the sources.

The historic victory of two Bangladeshi women in the New York City election for the first time is being celebrated among the Bangladeshi community living in Jackson Heights in Queens, Ozone Park, Jamaica, Parkchester in Bronx, Starlink and Church McDonald in Brooklyn.