PM Hasina among 5 influential dealmakers at COP26, says BBC report

The outcomes of the COP26 Summit depend on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and four other influential dealmakers who have been tasked with committing the 197 countries to the changes, said a report of the BBC.

The BBC report, titled, “Climate change: Five dealmakers who will influence the outcome at COP26”, stated that “while Greta Thunberg, Sir David Attenborough and world leaders will attract most of the media attention at COP26, the real work of getting 197 countries to commit to changes will fall to lesser-known diplomats and ministers – the negotiators.”

“The prime minister of Bangladesh speaks on behalf of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, a grouping of 48 of the countries most threatened by climate change,” the report said.

It mentioned PM Sheikh Hasina as “an experienced and straight-talking politician, who will bring the lived experience of climate change to the COP.”

“People like Prime Minister Hasina put a human face on climate change and can help world leaders understand what climate change already looks like,” the BBC report said quoting Dr Jen Allan, an expert in international relations from Cardiff University.

The other leaders in the list are: China’s Xie Zhenhua, Saudi Arabia’s Ayman Shasly, COP26 Presdient Alok Sharma and Spain’s Teresa Ribera.