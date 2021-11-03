Shakib loses No. 1 spot to Nabi in ICC all-rounder rankings

Bangladesh’s all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has lost his top spot in the ICC T20 all-rounder rankings to Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

Shakib and Nabi both have 271 rating points, but Nabi is now on top with a fractional advantage.

Shakib had risen to the top spot with good performances in the preliminary stage of the ICC T20 World Cup where he picked up nine wickets and played a couple of 40+ knocks.

But his lack of form and being ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury led to him dropping points, leading to him losing 24 rating points and drop to second.

Nabi also lost four rating points but it was still enough to keep him at the top.

Bangladesh had three bowlers in the top 10 of the bowling rankings, but all of them dropped down in the latest update. Shakib dropped four spots to 12th, Shak Mahedi Hasan dropped five spots to 14th and Mustafizur Rahman dropped six spots to 16th. Mohammad Saifuddin also dropped from 30th to 39th.

There were two new entries for Bangladesh in the top 100 of the bowling rankings as Shariful Islam climbed to 38th with Taskin Ahmed at 97th.

There were changes at the top too as Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga climbed to the top, dethroning South Africa’s chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi.

In the batting rankings, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reclaimed top spot as he went past England’s Dawid Malan.

Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim had a rise as he moved up to 13th after his two fifties in the World Cup.