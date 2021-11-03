Two Bangladeshis shot dead by BSF along Sylhet border

Two Bangladesh nationals were gunned down allegedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Kanaighat border in Sylhet district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Askar Ali, 25, son of Abdul Latif, and Arif Hossain, 22, son of Abdul Hannan, residents of Eraligul village under the upazila.

Relatives of the deceased said the duo left their respective houses on Tuesday afternoon for Laalbazaar. But, they did not returned.

Regarding the matter, Kanaighat police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tajul Islam said they heard that two young men were shot dead by the BSF personnel when they were trying to enter India through Dona border area.

A police team were sent to the spot for further investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, Saraighat company commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Nazrul Islam said senior BGB officials were informed about the deaths.