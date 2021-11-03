UK records more than 41,000 new daily Covid cases and another 217 deaths

A further 41,299 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across the UK, the government has said.

According to the Department of Health’s latest figures, in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, another 217 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.The figures reported on Wednesday bring the UK’s overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 141,181.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been more than 166,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

A further 181 people died with the virus in England, bringing the overall death toll to 123,063.

Wales

Wales’ death tally rose by seven to 6,184.

Scotland

20 new deaths were reported in Scotland, meaning its death tally has risen to 9,209.

Northern Ireland

Another 9 deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing the nation’s overall death toll to 2,725.

