Another private airline ‘Air Astra’ gets nod to operate flights

Another private airline has received no objection certificate (NOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

The name of the newly enlisted airline is Air Astra. It received NOC on Thursday (November 4, 2021).

Air Astra’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Asif confirmed the media about it.

Imran Asif said Air Astra submitted application to the CAAB on September 21 last to enlist it as an airline and accord permission to operate flights. “The CAAB gave us NOC on Thursday. As per of the next step, we are going to submit a prayer for Air Operator Certificate (AOC). We expect to launch operation of our flights from February 2022 after necessary approval the CAAB and completion of all the formalities.”

He further said the Air Astra has a plan to operate flights on four domestic routes initially.

At present, two private airlines–US-Bangla and Novo Air operate flights in Bangladesh.

Besides, Biman Bangladesh Airlines operates domestic and international flights as the national flag carrier.