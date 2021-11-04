Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 247 Covid-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight seven lives.

The country reported 1.32 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 18,690 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 177 while two Covid-19 deaths were reported during the same period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 27,887 people and infected 15,70,485 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 15,34,300 after another 227 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.70 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.78 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 27,887 fatalities, 12,161 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 5,661 in Chattogram, 2,044 in Rajshahi, 3,600 in Khulna, 946 in Barishal, 1,267 in Sylhet, 1,365 in Rangpur and 843 in Mymensingh divisions.