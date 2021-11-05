Admission tests into 7 public colleges held amid transport strike

The tests for admission into 1st Year Honours in Commerce units of seven public colleges affiliated with Dhaka University in the capital were held on Friday amid the ongoing transport strike.

The admission tests for the year 2020-21 academic year were held at seven centres in the capital from 10:00am to 11:00am.

The centres were Dhaka College, Eden Girls’ College, Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Government Kabi Nazrul College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls College, Mirpur Bangla College and Government Titumir College.

A total of 2,241, out of 3,080 examinees sat for the admission tests at Dhaka College Centre, while 839 were absent from the test. The rate of attendance was 72.76 per cent while the rate of absent was 27.24 per cent.

Dhaka College Principal Prof IK Selim Ullah Khandker confirmed it.