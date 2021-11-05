Bangladesh reports 3 die from Covid-19 in 24 hours

Bangladesh registered three deaths from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Friday, said a regular bulletin sent from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, 196 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate stands at 1.12% with health officials having tested 17,446 people across the country.

Bangladesh reported seven deaths and 247 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,890 and the case tally increased to 15,70,681 in the country.

Among the deaths, one each died in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 178 patients were also declared Covid-19 free in the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.