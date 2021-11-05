Huji founder Salam dies at Sylhet hospital

Maulana Sheikh Abdus Salam, a founder of the banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad Bangladesh (Huji) and a death-row prisoner in the 21 August grenade blast cases, died at a Sylhet hospital this afternoon.

He was admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital from Sylhet Central Jail yesterday and died at 2:28pm while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Manjur Hossain, senior jail superintendent of Sylhet Central Jail.

Abdus Salam had been suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and other complications, the jail superintendent said.

The senior jail superintendent said, “He was last produced before a court on October 4 last year and has been in prison at Sylhet Central Jail since then.”

His body will be handed over to his family after legal formalities, he added.

Abdul Salam hailed from Pechibari village of Bagura district’s Dhunat upazila and his family lives in Bogura’s Sherpur upazila. He was 62.

The Huji leader was sentenced to death on October 10, 2018 in two cases filed in connection of the 21 August 2004 grenade blasts at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka.

He was also accused in eight cases including two cases filed for the grenade attack on former Finance Minister Shah AMS Kibria in Habiganj and attack on former Rail Minister Suranjit Sen Gupta in Sunamganj.