Katrina Kaif makes fun of Akshay’s outfit on The Kapil Sharma Show

A new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was shared online by Sony Entertainment Television. The video began with Akshay performing on stage and getting a standing ovation from Archana Puran Singh.

Host Kapil Sharma asked Akshay if he would keep holding the pistol in his hand for the rest of the evening. Akshay replied, seemingly taking a dig at the men dressed up as women on the show. His remark left Kapil speechless, reports HT.

Katrina made her entry by dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani as Akshay whistled and cheered for her. She poked fun at his outfit and told Kapil, “Sirf aapke liye khaas blue dress pehen ke aayi hoon aur Akshay ghar ke pyjamas pehen ke aaya hai (I wore this blue dress specially for you, and Akshay came in pyjamas that one would wear at home).”

The episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Akshay and Katrina will air on Sunday. The two will also appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to promote Sooryavanshi. The film hit the theatres on November 5.