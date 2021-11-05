Raushan Ershad going to Bangkok for advanced treatment

Ailing Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Jatiya Party’s (JaPa) chief patron Raushan Ershad is being taken to Bangkok for advanced treatment.

It was stated in a press release signed by Rahgib Mahi Saad MP from Rangpur-3 constituency on Friday.

The press release said Leader of the Opposition Raushan Ershad is going to Thailand for advanced treatment. She will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for Thailand by an air ambulance at 5:00pm on Friday. She will be admitted to Bumrungrad International Hospital in Thailand for treatment. “We seek blessings of the countrymen for her quick recovery,” Rahgib Mahi Saad MP said.

The JaPa sources said Raushan Ershad was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on August 14 with an unusual level of carbon dioxide in her lungs. She has been receiving treatment at the same hospital since then with a little improvement.

On April 29, Raushan, the 78-year-old widow of former military ruler HM Ershad, was admitted to the CMH after she fell ill, and she received treatment there for 24 days at that time.

She was elected from Mymensingh-4 constituency during the 11th parliamentary election.

Raushan has been performing as the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament for the second consecutive term.