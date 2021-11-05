Saber slams Papon as ‘incompetent’

Former Bangladesh Cricket Board President took a swipe at current BCB boss Nazmul Hassan on twitter terming him as ‘incompetent’.

Saber branded BCB as ‘shameless’ while giving his take on the Bangladesh’s World Cup performance issue that is currently the talk of the country.

“Bangladesh has now played 4 world cups under Mr. papon, things have gone bad to worse. Longest serving President has also been the most incompetent. Its always someone’s else fault as he has run our cricket to the ground. Shame that we have a shameless cricket board,’’ Saber wrote on his official twitter handle.

Following their disastrous performance in the ICC WorldT20, Bangladesh are receiving heavy criticism from around the globe after they failed to register a win in the Super 12 stage.

They pulled off just two wins from eight matches and their two wins came against associate nation Papua New Guinea and co-host Oman.