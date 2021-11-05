Secret documents on Bangabandhu to be nice resources for researchers: PM Sheikh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the publication of “Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation, Bangladesh: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman” will be excellent resources for researchers on Bangladesh’s politics and history as these unveiled how the Pakistani government snooped on Bangabandhu and his family.

“The real and complete history of the country from Language Movement to Independence will be found here; people across the globe will get ideas about the sacrifice and struggle of Bangabandhu,” she said.

Hasina said this at the international launching ceremony of the two publications titled “Secret Documents” and “Mujib & Introduction”. The Secret Documents is a collection of the Intelligence Branch Reports on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh during the Pakistani period.

The Prime Minister unveiled the cover of the two publications at Claridge’s Hotel in London.

Talking about the newly-published volumes of secret documents, she said these volumes will provide useful insight for political leaders across nations and generations.

Mentioning that seven volumes of the publication being released, Hasina said these are documents and records kept by the Pakistan Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman since Pakistan had been created.

Stating that the Pakistan Intelligence Branch official followed his every movement and activity, the Prime Minister said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib served in prison for 3,053 days during the 24 years of Pakistan.

She also said it was not only Bangabandhu who was under watch, but also her mother Bangamata, Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, was under surveillance. “She had been under watch especially after the announcement of Six-Point Demand in 1966,” Hasina added.

She said these Secret Documents are not just a record of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib’s political struggle, rather these are historical accounts of how an independent nation was born. These documents are of critical importance for Bangladesh’s national history, she added.

Hasina said all these documents show how Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib’s political career took shape over the years and also showcase the immense sufferings and sacrifices of the Father of the Nation. These are narratives of the making of a national leader, a Statesman and an international political figure, she said.

The Prime Minister said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib was targeted from the early days of his political life by those who opposed the values and principles he stood for. The same forces were responsible for the brutal end to his life, along with most of his family members, in August 1975, she added.

Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, conveyed thanks to Taylor & Francis Group for coming forward to partner with Hakkani Publishers of Bangladesh on these publications.

The Prime Minister said, “We renew our pledge to do justice to his struggles by realising his dream of building a ‘Sonar Bangla’.

Hasina also inaugurated an art exhibition titled ‘Bangabandhu and Britain: A Centenary Collection’.

PM’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana and her daughter Saima Wazed were present.