Tower Hamlets secures £9.3m for Whitechapel improvements

Whitechapel Road will benefit from £9.3m investment after Tower Hamlets Council and Transport for London (TfL) successfully secured government funding.

Whitechapel Road is the cultural and historical heart of Whitechapel, and home to its iconic street market. It is experiencing rapid transformation with the arrival of the Elizabeth line, the Council’s new Town Hall, and other forthcoming investments.

The joint bid secured £9.3m for the Whitechapel Road Improvement Programme (WRIP), led by the Council’s Regeneration Team.

The WRIP covers the area of Whitechapel Road from the junctions with New Road and Vallance Road, to Cambridge Heath Road and Sydney Street and will see street improvements like better pavements and more signage and seating, as well as upgrades to market stalls and improvements to properties along the high street.

The plans include:

10,000 sqm of public realm works, including improved pavements, street lighting, greening and street furniture

New market stalls supporting a better trading and shopping environment

Improved market facilities including waste management

Delivery of essential building repairs to properties along the High Street

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said:

“I’m delighted that Tower Hamlets Council’s bid for funding through the Levelling Up Fund has been successful.

“This is a very welcome investment that will go towards us delivering the improvements needed in Whitechapel Road to make it safer and more accessible and give a boost to the market and local businesses.

“The successful bid is testament to the work we do as a council to stand up for Tower Hamlets and lobby for the resources we need.”

Cllr Motin Uz-zaman, Deputy Mayor for Work, Economic Growth, and Faith, said:

“Not only will the Whitechapel Road Improvement Programme benefit the local economy, but it will celebrate the diversity and distinctiveness of the local area. I’m very pleased we secured the funding after all the hard work by our Regeneration Team and TfL colleagues.”

Graeme Craig, Director of Commercial Development at TfL, said:

“We welcome the news of this funding to help improve Whitechapel Road. It will help to revitalise the High Street, alongside our work to improve our own properties in this area. Whitechapel station has recently seen a significant transformation with the reopened station entrance on Whitechapel Road and the area will benefit further when the Elizabeth line opens next year, making it even easier for people to travel.”