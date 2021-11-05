Tricks you should adopt to combat premature hair greying

Healthy and shiny hair is a sign of good overall health and youthfulness. Hair can significantly alter one’s appearance and provide a sense of self-confidence. Some researchers say that it also plays an important role in how one is perceived by others.

However, these days there is one thing bothering people of all ages when it comes to their hair – greying. As people age, it is normal for their hair color to change. But white hair can now appear at almost any time in one’s life. These days even teenagers and people in their 20s are noticing strands of white hair. This is known as premature hair greying and is becoming an increasingly growing concern for the young generation today. Let’s see what causes premature greying of hair.

Hereditary and genetics: In some cases, the greying of hair can be due to genes. Genes are made up of DNA. In such cases, it becomes difficult to do anything about it. Race and ethnicity also have a role to play. Premature greying in white people can start as early as 20 years of age.

Pollution: Living in cities, we encounter pollution on a daily basis. This environmental pollution makes our hair follicles weak.

Stress: Premature greying of hair can be due to hypertension, stress, and anxiety. The hair you lose, due to the above-mentioned reasons, can grow back grey.

Smoking: Research studies indicated a significant association between greying of hair and smoking for all age groups.

Deficiencies in diet: Not having sufficient vitamins such as Vitamin B, Vitamin C and Vitamin E, as well as Iron and Zinc, can cause hair greying and hair loss. Low copper levels can lead to premature greying as well. On the other hand, packaged, junk, refined, or processed foods might contribute to even more greying.

Medical conditions: Autoimmune diseases may increase a person’s risk for premature greying of hair. Alopecia areata, an autoimmune skin disorder that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and other areas of the body, is also associated with white hair. Due to a lack of melanin, the hair tends to be white when it comes back.

Chemical hair products: Chemical hair dyes and hair products, even shampoos, can contribute to premature hair greying. Many of these products contain harmful ingredients that decrease melanin. Hydrogen peroxide, which is used in many hair dyes, is one such harmful chemical. Excessive use of products that bleach hair also eventually cause it to turn white. With the right diagnosis and treatments, white hair progression can be stopped and reversed in some instances. A balanced diet and good hair care can also help. In some cases, however, the process is irreversible. Here are a few amazing tips that can combat premature hair greying.

Do not use harsh shampoos: The harsh chemicals in shampoos and conditioners are known to affect hair follicles, causing hair fall and greying. Shampoos contain several chemicals like hydrogen peroxide which can contribute to premature greying of hair.

Wash hair with clean water: Polluted water can weaken the roots and can be detrimental to our hair. Water hydrates our body, regulates our circulatory system and lubricates our hair follicles. Water is the key source of minerals which are the most important nutrients for hair. This, in turn, stimulates hair growth.

Stop smoking: Smokers are 2.5 times more likely to start having grey hair before the age of 30 than non-smokers.

Source: Times of India