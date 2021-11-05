UK reports another 34,029 coronavirus cases and 193 deaths

The UK has reported a further 34,029 coronavirus cases and 193 deaths in the past 24-hour period, according to government figures.

For comparison 37,269 COVID-19 cases and 214 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported on Thursday. There were 43,467 cases and 186 deaths reported this time last week.

Another 334,398 booster jabs have been administered, taking the total to 9.4 million, while 45.8 million people have had two doses of the vaccine.

It comes as figures suggest that coronavirus infections remain at or near record levels in all four UK nations.

Around one in 50 people in private households in England had COVID in the week to 30 October, unchanged from the previous week, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

One in 50 is the equivalent of about 1.1 million people, and is the same proportion of people who were estimated to have coronavirus at the peak of the second wave in early January.