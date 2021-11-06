Bangladesh records single Covid death

Bangladesh logged just a single Covid-related death in 24 hours till Saturday morning, the lowest in nearly 18 months.

During the period, the country also registered 154 fresh cases, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The person who died during the period was a man. Bangladesh reported its first death from Covid-19 on March 18, 2020.

The fresh numbers took the total fatality to 27,891 while the country’s caseload mounted to 1,570,835.

Meanwhile, the daily-case positivity rate slightly increased to 1.18 per cent from Friday’s 1.12 per cent.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent. The fresh cases were detected after testing 13, 072 samples, said the DGHS.

Also, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.70 per cent with the recovery of 157 more patients during the period.

So far, 30,521, 391people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 43,356,273 received the first dose as of Friday, according to the DGHS.

Meanwhile, the campaign to vaccinate the school students of the 12-17 age group began in Dhaka on Monday.

The vaccination campaign will be conducted at eight centres in the capital although it was scheduled to begin at 12 centres in the city. Other centres did not get approval due to lack of adequate facilities.