Bus fares should not be raised over 15 paisa per km: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity leaders addressing a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday morning.

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity has demanded to withdraw fuel oil price hike for the sake of keeping alive lives and livelihoods of low-and middle-income groups of people in the country.

The demand was made by Mozammel Huque Chowdhury, secretary general of Jatri Kalyan Samity, while addressing a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday morning.

He said even if diesel and kerosene prices are raised, the increased amount of fares should not cross 15 paisa per kilometer.

On Wednesday, the government increased diesel and kerosene prices by Tk 15 per litre — from Tk 65 to Tk 80 — in order to stop smuggling out of fuel oils to neighbouring India and keep them in line with rising fuel prices in the global market.

Mozammel said the government reduced the price of diesel by Tk 3 per litre to Tk 65 in April 2016. Accordingly, the bus fare was reduced at the rate of 3 paisa per kilometer.

If the price of fuel oil goes up by Tk 15, the transport owners should not increase the fares by more than 15 paisa, he said.

He demanded withdrawal of the unreasonably hiked fuel oils price and bring an end to transport strike in the interest of keeping the livelihood of the lower- and middle-class people in the wake of severe impact on them due to coronavirus pandemic.

The transport owners’ associations will try to increase the fare of bus-launch transport which is bound to create an alarming crisis in the lives of the general people, he added.

According to him, bus owners already want to increase fares by 50 per cent and launches by 100 per cent.

In protest against the government move, different associations of bus, truck and cargo transport owners and workers on Friday began a strike for an indefinite period, causing sufferings to thousands of commuters across the country.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) is slated to hold a meeting on transport fares with stakeholders and the authorities of the transport sector on Sunday.

Jatri Kalyan Samity advisory council member Sharifuzzaman Sharif said the process by which prices were raised is illegal.

The Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources has no power to increase fuel prices, he said, adding that the authority lies with Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

Mozammel said the income of 77% people of the country has decreased due to various reasons including lockdown in the wake of corona pandemic.

As a result, 3.24 crore people have become poor again, he said quoting a survey by BRAC. In such a dire situation, when the people of the country are lost in rising commodity prices, this 23% increase in the price of fuel oil alone will increase the overall costs of passenger and goods transportation, as well as food and agricultural production.

He said a further increase in the price of goods and services will lead to extreme inflation pushing millions of people into poverty.

He said due to low fuel prices in the world market, the government has made exclusive profits for the last six years by selling fuel oils at high prices in domestic market. As a result, the government has earned more than Tk 63,000 crore.

Mozammel observed that it was a suicidal decision to increase the prices of fuel oils by 23% in the difficult times showing the lame excuses of rising fuel oil prices in the global market.