Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will take decision on increase of transport fares on Sunday (November 7) in the wake of fuel price hike.

A committee consisted of members from different public and private bodies will hold a meeting on Sunday to take a decision in this regard.

BRTA Chairman Noor Mohammad Mazumder on Saturday said, “We will sit in a meeting at 11:00am on Sunday and a decision will be taken at the meeting in this regard.”

The transport owners of the country are enforcing the nationwide strike in protest against hike in prices of diesel and kerosene. The strike started on Friday.

The government on Wednesday increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 per litre following the prices of global market. Now, the customers are buying diesel and kerosene for Tk 80 per litre from Thursday.

It is feared that the sudden price increase of the fuels may cause hike in prices of essential commodities in the market as the agriculture and transportation sectors largely depend on diesel.