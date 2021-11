Students will get new books at year’s beginning: Minister Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni on Saturday said the students will get free textbooks on time in the next academic year (2022) all over the country.

She said this in response to a question from the journalists after the inauguration of Chadpur Sadar Upazila Complex building.

The education minister said like in the past years, the students will get new textbooks all over the country, including the capital.

“We are doing our best to achieve that goal even amid the corona situation,” she added.