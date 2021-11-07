Bangladesh reports 4 more die from Covid, 178 tested positive in 24 hours

Four more died from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in their regular bulletin.

Besides, 178 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was recorded at 1.17% as the health officials tested 15,234 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported one deaths and 154 cases on Saturday.

With the latest addtions, the death toll reached 27,895 and the case tally climbed to 15,71,013 in the country.