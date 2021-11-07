Meeting between BRTA and transport owners underway

The representatives of transport owners sat with Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on Sunday to re-fix the fares of all public transports following fuel price hike.

The meeting, led by BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder, began around 11:30 am at the BRTA office in the city’s Mohakhali area.

The nationwide indefinite strike, which has crippled the country, rolled into the third day today.

Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association secretary general Khandker Enayet Ullah, Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners’ Association assistant general secretary Rakesh Ghosh, representatives from several government agencies and transport-related bodies, including the Bangladesh Transport Workers’ Federation, are present at the meeting.

