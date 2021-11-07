Two accused in a murder case killed in Moulvibazar ‘gunfight’

Two men, accused in a case filed for killing businessman Nazmul Hasan, have been killed in a reported gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Moulvibazar on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Tofail, 35, and Shahid Mia, 40.

Battalion Commander of Srimangal RAB-9 Basu Dutta Chakma said the criminals fired on RAB vehicles in the early hours of Sunday at Miringa Tea Garden area of Moulvibazar, prompting the elite force to retaliate, triggering a gunfight.

After the gunfight, the bullet-riddled bodies were recovered from the spot, he said.

On October 31, the miscreants hacked business leader Nazmul Hasan in daylight at Chaitraghat in Kamalganj, leaving him seriously injured. Nazmul died at Sylhet Women’s Medical College Hospital around 7:00pm while undergoing treatment.

Later in the day, Nazmul Hasan’s elder brother Shamsul Haque filed a murder case with Kamalganj Police Station, naming 14 people and 4-5 others unknown persons.

